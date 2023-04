KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian died in a crash involving a United States Postal Service semi-truck Monday morning on Interstate 35 southbound.

The fatal collision was reported at about 3:30 a.m. Monday near Cambridge Circle, by the state line.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department says that a USPS semi-truck struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian died in the crash.

I-35 southbound was initially closed following the crash, before re-opening.

The Kansas Highway Patrol responded to the crash.