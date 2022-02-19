Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Interstate 35 southbound at Interstate 435 closed due to overturned semi

Crews worked to extinguish semi blaze
items.[0].image.alt
Kansas City Scout
semifireI435I35.png
semifireI435I35.png
Posted at 5:51 PM, Feb 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-19 19:04:22-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Interstate 35 southbound at Interstate 435 is closed due to an overturned semi.

KC Scout cameras showed the flipped-over semi ablaze as crews worked to extinguish the fire.

Claycomo, Pleasant Valley and Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters were among the crews that responded to the call.

The KC Scout closure information indicates the incident was around 5 p.m., and the expected clearance time is listed as 9 p.m.

No information on injuries or what led to the incident was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!