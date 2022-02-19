Interstate 35 southbound at Interstate 435 closed due to overturned semi

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Interstate 35 southbound at Interstate 435 is closed due to an overturned semi.

KC Scout cameras showed the flipped-over semi ablaze as crews worked to extinguish the fire.

Claycomo, Pleasant Valley and Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters were among the crews that responded to the call.

The KC Scout closure information indicates the incident was around 5 p.m., and the expected clearance time is listed as 9 p.m.

No information on injuries or what led to the incident was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

