Interstate 635 southbound reopens after closure past Horizons Parkway due to 2 crashes

Posted at 6:31 AM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 09:15:40-04

UPDATE, 8:12 a.m. | I-635 has re-opened and the crashes have been cleared from the interstate.

ORIGINAL STORY, 6:30 a.m. | Interstate 635 southbound is closed past Horizons Parkway in the Northland due to two crashes, according to Riverside police.

Police say both crashes near Horizons Parkway, and that the interstate will be closed while authorities respond to the scene.

The Riverside Police Department said there are no injuries in either crash on I-635.

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.

This story is developing and will be updated as additional information is available.

