Interstate 70 shut down in Lafayette County due to fatal crash

Posted at 8:20 AM, Feb 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-08 09:20:41-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Interstate 70 westbound is closed Wednesday morning in Lafayette County due to a fatality crash between two tractor-trailers.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says it was alerted about the crash at around 6:13 a.m. The crash took place on I-70 near mile marker 41.

At least one person died in the crash, MSHP says.

There is no word on any additional injuries at this time.

Traffic is being blocked at Route H and is being diverted onto the south outer road, according to the highway patrol.

