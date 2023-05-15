Watch Now
Interstate 70 westbound closed past 57th Street due to collision

Posted at 12:28 PM, May 15, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Interstate 70 westbound is closed past 57th Street Monday afternoon due to a collision.

According to Kansas City Scout, the incident began around noon, causing a backup on the interstate.

I-70 backup

The Kansas Highway Patrol is responding to the scene and says one to two vehicles were involved in the crash.

Nobody involved in the collision sustained any injuries.

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.

This story is developing and will be updated as additional information is available.

