Interstate 70 westbound closed past 57th Street due to collision

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Interstate 70 westbound is closed past 57th Street Monday afternoon due to a collision.

According to Kansas City Scout, the incident began around noon, causing a backup on the interstate.

KC Scout

The Kansas Highway Patrol is responding to the scene and says one to two vehicles were involved in the crash.

Nobody involved in the collision sustained any injuries.

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.

This story is developing and will be updated as additional information is available.