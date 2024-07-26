Invasive zebra mussels discovered in Longview Lake for the 1st time

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Invasive zebra mussels have been discovered for the first time in Longview Lake, the Missouri Department of Conservation announced Friday.

While the invasive species has already been discovered at area lakes such as Blue Springs Lake, Lake Jacomo, Lake Lotawana, Prairie Lee Lake and Smithville Lake, Friday’s announcement marks the first time zebra mussels have been reported in Longview Lake.

Conservation officials predict the economic impact of zebra mussels in North America to run in the billions over the next 10 years due to their ability to clog power plants and drinking water intakes, and damage boat hulls and motors.

The zebra mussles hurt native fish, native freshwater mussels, and other components of aquatic systems.

“One of the greatest risks for spreading the invasive mussels to other lakes and rivers is overland transport on boats, motors, trailers, docks, aquatic plants, pumps and other equipment,” the MDC said in a release Friday, adding that larger adult zebra mussels can live for days out of the water if in a moist, shaded area. “Microscopic zebra mussel larva can survive in boat bilge water, livewells, bait buckets and engine cooling-water systems.”

Boaters using Longview Lake are encouraged to keep equipment free of zebra mussels when moving between bodies of water.

More information about zebra mussels is available online.

