Investigation into Independence officer's use of overtime completed

Officer racked up over $160K of OT for non-police work
Posted at 6:50 PM, Jul 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-18 20:00:37-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — A special counsel has completed an investigation into an Independence, Missouri, master patrol officer's use of overtime.

KSHB 41 News I-Team investigator Jessica McMaster previously reported the officer racked up over $160,000 in overtime for non-police work.

The officer submitted 225 overtime slips, which claimed 2,800 hours to do construction work on the department's detention center.

Four other officers also logged overtime hours for non-police work.

The special counsel will present his findings to media on Tuesday, July 19, in the Independence Utilities center.

