Investigation reveals LSU AD had called for Les Miles to be fired in 2013

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A report released by Louisiana State University Friday revealed a former athletic director at the school called for current University of Kansas football head coach Les Miles to be terminated in 2013.

The 262-page report was released following an investigation into allegations that LSU mishandled instances of sexual violence against students at the university.

The investigation, which was done by the Kansas City, Missouri, based law firm Husch Blackwell, revealed then-LSU athletic director Joe Alleva recommended Miles be terminated for cause.

According to the report, "Alleva has stated that he “recommended to the University’s President, to the University’s Board of Supervisors, and to the University’s attorneys, to terminate Les Miles for cause.”

Further, on April 19, 2013, Alleva sent the following email to LSU Chancellor Jenkins and LSU's counsel calling for the termination of Miles:

On June 21, 2013, Alleva once again doubled-down on his calls for Miles to be terminated. He emailed incoming President F. King Alexander and the university's counsel:

The calls from Alleva came as a result of a 2013 investigation into Miles in which he was accused of acting inappropriately towards female student employees.

During the 2013 investigation, two female students told investigators from the Taylor Porter Law Firm about uncomfortable encounters with Miles

One of the women, known as Student 1, requested help from an athletics department employee in confronting Miles regarding the allegations.

Student 1 and the employee were joined by another football operations employee for the meeting. The football operations employee described Student 1 as "completely traumatized" by the alleged incident.

In February of 2013, a second female student, known as Student 2, came forward regarding incidents involving Miles.

Student 2 reported inappropriate contact and text messages with Miles.

According to the report, Taylor Porter's investigation "ultimately concluded that Student 2’s allegations, even if true, would not constitute prohibited sexual harassment under applicable law."

LSU's lead legal counsel accepted the finding of the investigation and took no further action toward Miles.

The report by Husch Blackwell found there was not a file of this matter at the university and the reports from Taylor Porter's investigation were "intentionally stored offsite at LSU's outside counsel's office and with Miles' attorney.

Miles entered into a release agreement with Student 2, according to the Husch Blackwell report.

The University of Kansas previously said it had no knowledge of these matters regarding Miles , until reports surfaced online.

On Thursday, KU also said it would not comment on the LSU investigation until it reviewed Husch Blackwell's report.