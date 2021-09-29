Investigation underway after 17-year-old dies in custody in Sedgwick County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a 17-year-old died while in custody in Sedgwick County.

According to the KBI, the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office asked for the investigation on Friday, Sept. 24.

On Sept. 24, officers from the Wichita Police Department were called to a disturbance at home near 1221 S. Fox Run in Wichita.

Officers later encountered Cedric "Cj" Lofton, 17, outside of the home. They reported Lofton appeared paranoid and was behaving erratically.

They later attempted to take him into custody after attempting to convince Lofton to seek mental health treatment.

According to the KBI, Lofton resisted by assaulting officers and he was later arrested on four counts of battery to a law enforcement officer.

Lofton was taken to a Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center in a wrap restraint system, which is used to prevent people from hurting themselves or others.

He was later released from the restraint system and allowed to leave a holding cell to use the bathroom.

When staff attempted to escort him back to a holding cell he allegedly assaulted them. He was later placed into handcuffs after a struggle with staff and was placed back into a holding cell.

After monitoring him, staff realized he became unresponsive.

He was transported Wesley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

