Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Investigation underway after fire damages 6 units at Raytown auto shop

Raytown fire
Raytown Fire Department
Raytown Fire District respond to a fire a little past midnight Monday.
Raytown fire
Posted at 10:25 AM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 11:25:37-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An investigation is underway Monday after six units were damaged by smoke and water in a fire overnight at a Raytown auto repair shop.

Shortly after midnight Monday, fire crews from Raytown and Kansas City, Missouri were dispatched to the 7600 block of Raytown Road on a commerical business fire.

Upon arrival, heavy smoke and fire was showing from a single-story commercial structure.

The smoke and water damaged multiple units in the structure.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

Local investigators are working with the Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office to determine the origin of the blaze.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Season of Hope