Child among 3 killed in fire in Richmond, Missouri, early Tuesday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A child was among three people who died in a fire early Tuesday morning in Richmond, Missouri, according to the city's police department.

The incident happened in the 1000 block of West Lexington Street at around 4:28 a.m.

Officers with the Richmond Police Department responded to the home that was fully engulfed in flames.

Fire crews later located the three people dead inside the home during suppression efforts.

The Richmond R-XVI School District later said in a letter to families that a sixth grader in the district died in the fire.

"It is with the utmost sadness that we share the loss of one of our students," the district said in the letter.

The full letter can be read her e.

Extra counselors were made available to meet with students on Tuesday and will be available in the coming days.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal's office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Police won't release the name of the victims while the investigation continues.

Lexington Fire and Rescue and the Lawson Fire Department assisted in responding to the fire.

