Investigation underway of Johnson County taxpayer money 'irregularities'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An investigation is underway over 'irregularities' involving taxpayer money in Johnson County, Kansas.

According to a source within Johnson County government, the investigation started prior to January 2020 and includes the Johnson County District Court Clerk's office.

The source said the clerk's office took in the taxpayer money but a review has since discovered "accounting irregularities" involving the money.

"Some time ago, accounting irregularities were discovered in the Johnson County District Court Clerk’s Office. Illegal activity could not be ruled out. The District Court, in conjunction with the Office of Judicial Administration, alerted federal authorities. Because this is an ongoing matter, it is inappropriate to make further comment," a court administrator said in a statement.

An FBI spokesperson said Thursday she could not confirm or deny the existence of any investigation.