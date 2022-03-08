Simple fix to ease burden of rising gas prices

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We know it costs more to fill up our tanks. But for most of us, we still have to drive the kids to school or drive to work.

So, are there ways we could save elsewhere?

The KSHB 41 News I-Team did some digging, and here's what we found.

According to AAA the current average in Missouri for regular unleaded is $3.73 a gallon, that's up from almost $3.13 a month ago, an increase of 60 cents.

So, if you take 60 cents and multiply that by 14 gallons (the average gas tank for a midsize sedan), that means you're paying $8.40 more a week, almost $36.50 more a month and $438 more a year.

That sounds like a lot of money to many of us, but the good news is there is a way you can make up for the cost increase, and it's food-related.

According to Business Insider , the average American eats out 5.9 times a week.

That website broke its data down by state.

In Kansas, the average person spends $2,167 per year on eating out, at an average menu price of $10.04 per meal.

In Missouri, the average person spends $2,547 per year eating out, with the average menu price being $9.92 per meal.

So, using that data, the I-Team found if you cut out one of those trips to a restaurant each week, that could make up the difference you're paying for gas.

