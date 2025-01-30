Advocate and leader for KC homeless community, LuLu Livingston, dies from injuries after apartment shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two weeks after she was critically shot in her apartment, advocate and leader for the homeless community LuLu Livingston passed away from her injuries on Wednesday night.

Livingston's close friends informed KSHB 41 News of her death and on Thursday, Kansas City police confirmed her passing.

Livingston, born Davina Meyer, was shot on Jan. 14 after a fight with a homeless man she and her boyfriend let stay in their apartment.

Steve Coleman was arrested and charged the next day with first-degree assault, third-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, kidnapping and harassment tied to the incident.

A spokesperson for the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department said the prosecutor's office "will review the additional findings for consideration of amended/additional charges related to the homicide."

A spokesperson for the Jackson County prosecutor's office said she would be in touch when she knew more.

Meanwhile, Livingston's loved ones have been at the hospital every day, hoping her condition would improve.

Before getting her own apartment three years ago, Livingston was experiencing homelessness and quickly became an activist for the community.

When protests and larger conversations about affordable, long-term housing solutions in Kansas City erupted during the COVID-19 pandemic, Livingston was a visible leader.

Friends described her as a fiery leader.

“Before any of this, she lived saving lives, giving her last, finding resources, making others feel loved and appreciated,” said Anton Washington, friend and fellow advocate, said.

—