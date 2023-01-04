Another report details need for significant cultural and structural updates at Shawnee Indian Mission

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A letter sent to the Kansas Historical Society from the National Trust for Historic Preservation details concerns about the state of the Shawnee Indian Mission in Fairway.

The letter was sent in June but the Shawnee Tribe released it on Wednesday, just as they announced their wishes to take over ownership of the Mission.

"This site is very important," Chief Ben Barnes of the Shawnee Tribe said. "I know the citizens of Fairway feel very strongly about the site. The Shawnee feel very strongly about the site. The site needs to be preserved. It needs to be maintained. I want to see it survive for another 150 years."

Representatives from the National Trust toured the site in summer 2022 with the state historical society (which owns the site), the city of Fairway, and the Shawnee Indian Mission Foundation.

The Trust said it's apparent the local partners care about the Mission, however "our June 7 visit also confirmed our view that there are several important issues that need to be addressed at the historic site."

Rob Nieweg, vice president for preservation and outreach for the Trust, said the Trust agrees with the assessment report historical architecture firm, ARG, conducted at the site in 2021, which found the Shawnee Indian Mission needs significant repairs, specifically to fix the roofs and water damage.

"The National Trust remains concerned, for example, about the current physical condition of the historic buildings, the need to update the public interpretation now presented at the historic site, the proposed construction plans for future redevelopment, and the current governance structure for long-term cultural heritage stewardship of the Boarding School," Nieweg said.

Chief Barnes criticized the group pictures of Native American kids shown at the Mission's museum, which he says do not depict the actual children who were at the school in the mid-1800s and it presents a false impression.

In a previous I-Team report, KSHB I-Team detailed the poor conditions the kids lived in while at the manual labor school, which eventually lead to the school's closing in 1862. Some kids died while enrolled there.

"It doesn't put anything in context like what's going on in the United States at the time it's being built, it doesn't even talk about the run-up to the Civil War and the Bleeding Kansas period, " Chief Barnes said, " It significantly misses the mark as to why the Shawnee were called the 'Loyal Shawnee,' how we fought for Kansas, how we died at Quantrill's Raid. This is our history. We're part of that tapestry. And the presentation, as it exists now, actually divorces the Shawnee people from Kansas history."

The Trust letter detailed Barnes' exact concerns, saying the buildings at the site have conveyed historical narratives to the public since it became a historic site nearly 100 years ago, including some with little authentic connection to the place.

"Today, based on information we have received, including comments by the historic site’s curator, we believe the public interpretation of the Boarding School—particularly its impacts on the children and families of Native Americans—is incomplete and out-of-date," Nieweg said.

A more authentic narrative of the site should be included in any improvements, the letter said, and the Shawnee Tribe is in the "best position to play a lead role" in developing new programming.

While the Shawnee Tribe and the City of Fairway and the state historical society disagree on the site being "endangered," the Trust said critical action needs to be taken to fix the roofs and windows in the near future. The three buildings on the site are also underused, which the Trust says puts them at further risk.

The Trust said while the historical society and the city are considering building a new visitor center, an addition to the West building, and add new landscaping, it's their understanding that the Shawnee Tribe hasn't been consulted.

In the letter, the Trust recommends the state and the City of Fairway cooperate fully with the Shawnee Tribe and its consultants to complete a Historic Structures Report, which is partly funded by a grant from the Trust, "as well as a Cultural Landscape Report and other needed preservation-based planning for the benefit of the Shawnee Indian Manual Labor Boarding School."

Until those reports are completed, any further planning or geophysical projects should be placed on hold, Nieweg said.

In the fall, a ground penetrating radar survey at the site to look for any graves was put on an indefinite hold , due to disagreements between Chief Barnes and the state and city.

