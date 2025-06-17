Archdiocese: Bishop Miege High School president ‘restricted from all active ministry’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bishop Miege High School President Phil Baniewicz, already on leave pending an investigation, has now been restricted from all active ministry, the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas announced Tuesday.

In a letter to the community Tuesday morning , the archdiocese said the escalation was prompted by a new allegation of inappropriate behavior between Baniewicz and a minor. The letter said the church received the allegation after putting Baniewicz on leave on June 6 .

“These restrictions are based on previously unknown information, which has not been released in public media, provided to the archdiocese after the June 6 announcement that he was placed on administrative leave at Bishop Miege High School,” the archdiocese wrote. “This information has been reported to civil authorities.”

Investigation ongoing as Bishop Miege High School president placed on leave

Under the expanded restrictions, Baniewicz cannot engage in youth ministry and volunteer work in any Catholic parish, school, institution or event within the archdiocese. He’s also prohibited from representing the church in any official, volunteer, ministerial or leadership role.

Last week, KSHB 41 I-Team's Sarah Plake spoke to former students of Baniewicz.

"I think he has clouded judgment and I question his ability to run a school," Taylor Kelsey previously told Plake.

Kelsey was a student at Maur Hill-Mount Academy, a Catholic boarding school in Atchison, Kansas, while Baniewicz was president.



More than 1 former student complained about Miege president's behavior

Archbishop Shawn McKnight said in the letter the latest action was taken “in the interest of promoting the common good, protecting the vulnerable, and pursuing the truth of the matters being investigated."

Baniewicz’s tenure at Bishop Miege has been under scrutiny since he was hired.

He has been the subject of past child sexual abuse allegations in a civil lawsuit, for which he has never been charged.

KSHB 41 first reported on community concerns following his hiring at Miege in 2023.

