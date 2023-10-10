Arrest made in connection to Shawnee teen’s fentanyl poisoning

OLATHE, Kan. — The KSHB 41 I-Team has learned an arrest was made in connection to a Shawnee teen’s fentanyl poisoning.

Cooper Davis was 16 when he died from a fentanyl poisoning in August of 2021 after his mother said he took half of what he thought was a Percocet pill. It turned out to be fake containing fentanyl.

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe confirmed charges were filed against 28-year-old Aaron Hansberry. Hansberry faces distribution of a controlled substance causing great bodily harm or death charges.

The I-Team spoke with Howe about the message he thinks the charge sends to the public.

"That if you're selling death — that's what I describe it as, you're selling death — that you're playing Russian roulette every time you buy these M30s, then you will be held responsible and you're going to serve prison time,” Howe said.

Howe said the charge is a level one felony meaning it’s serious.

He told the I-Team a prison sentence could range anywhere from 12 to 50 years depending on the criminal history of the suspect.

The I-Team reached out to Cooper’s family about the arrest. They said they were not comfortable commenting until after the court proceedings begin.

Hansberry is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on November 21.

The I-Team requested the court documents to find out what led to Hansberry’s arrest.

Court records said Hansberry bonded out of jail. The I-Team reached out to his attorney for a statement, but has not heard back.

