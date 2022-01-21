Attorneys for Keith Carnes request immediate release following judge’s report

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Attorneys for Keith Carnes are requesting his immediate release following a report released earlier this week by a Missouri judge.

They filed a motion for his release in the Missouri Supreme Court on Friday.

Judge William Hickle, the special master appointed in the case, was tasked to review evidence in the 2003 murder case against Keith Carnes.

The 111-page report to the Missouri Supreme Court narrowly focused on the factual findings of the case.

“The bottom line is that the judge concluded that all of the witnesses that Keith Carnes’ attorneys called were credible and they stated without any hesitation that they were wrong when they identified him as the killer,” Chris Iliff with Miracle of Innocence previously told the KSHB 41 I-Team.

Miracle of Innocence is representing Carnes and said the judge pointed out that the prosecution and the defense did not receive a report from a confidential informant.

“This was potentially important, exculpatory evidence that could’ve been turned over to the defense weeks before the trial, and the failure to turn it over is a violation of constitutional rights of the defendant therefore he’s entitled to a new trial,” Iliff said.

Carnes has been serving life in prison without parole at South Correctional Center for the 2003 murder of Larry White. White was found in the parking lot of what was then a fish town fast food restaurant.

Carnes has insisted he did not do it.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office has been defending the state in the case.

After the special master’s report was submitted to the Missouri Supreme Court, the clerk of the state supreme court responded.

The response stated both parties have until February 14 to file any exceptions to the report. The special master would have until March 16 to rule on those exceptions.

If a revised report is filed, the response from the clerk of the Missouri Supreme Court states "the matter shall be docketed for briefing and argument as per order by this Court."

Carnes’ attorneys are now waiting for the state supreme court to respond to their motion for his release.