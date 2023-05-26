Belton family worried about missing daughter who's gone days without needed medication

BELTON, Mo. — Collette Big Spring is worried that her 17-year-old daughter is going days without her vital medication.

"Quana is a beautiful young lady that needs medical help," Collette Big Spring told KSHB 41 News. "We want most of all to get our daughter to a safe place."

Quana Big Spring lives at a group home in Peculiar, but was visiting her parents at their home in Belton over the weekend of May 20.

She left early Sunday morning, May 21, and her family hasn't heard from her since.

"We got up in the morning and she was gone," Collette Big Spring said. "One of my sons found a note that she had handwritten some streets over in the Grandview area. We followed it there. Of course it's on a corner, a curb."

Other than the streets Quana wrote down, which may be the area around 140th Street and Botts Road in Grandview, Collette says they didn't find anything else.

Shortly after she left the Big Spring home, one of Quana's brothers was able to see her location on Snapchat, but her location tracking must have been turned off, because they can't see it anymore.

Quana does not have a phone, however Collette Big Spring believes she may have used a friend's phone at school and that's how she got into contact with whoever picked her up.

Big Spring says Quana is a trafficking survivor.

They have information that Quana may be with a man who could threaten her safety again and could possibly be around the Independence Avenue and Hardesty area in Kansas City, Missouri.

Big Spring family Quana Big Spring has been missing since May 21. Her family is worried for her safety.

Belton police say they've checked several locations and are working with other agencies.

Big Spring also points to higher rates of violent crime against Native American people.

Data shows that Native women make up a "significant portion of missing and murdered" people.

Collette Big Spring asks for everyone to keep an eye out because anyone may have the opportunity to help.

"If you can call the police, stay way back, don't scare her, and let them know, I'm not going to hang up I'm going to follow her," she said. "It's really in the best interest of Quana. She's not your average 17-year-old."

Quana's parents say she also needs a major chest surgery, which adds to their worry.

Quana is 5 feet, 4 inches,150 pounds and could be carrying a purple backpack.

If you see her or recognize her, call the Belton Police Department at (816)-331-1500 or your local police department.

The I-Team will continue to follow this story.

—