Case delayed for Johnson County daycare employee charged with abusing infants

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There has been another delay in the case of a woman accused of harming infants at a Johnson County daycare.

Rachel Schrader appeared beside her attorney, Carl Cornwell, for a hearing Friday.

She's facing four counts of child abuse involving children at the Shawnee Mission Christian School Wee Care.

Police say last spring, the 24-year-old employee was captured on security footage kicking, hitting and shaking children under the age of one.

In all, police said they counted 170 instances of abuse.

Friday, both sides met to discuss a plea agreement. But Cornwell said Schrader is opposed to at least part of the plea agreement that involves procedures related to sentencing, referred to as "upward durational departure."

As a result, he's asked for more time to meet with Schrader.

"Right now I am working with the prosecutor to determine whether or not my client wants to waive her right to a jury hearing so the jury could determine whether or not they would recommend or not recommend to the judge that an upward durational departure would be appropriate," Cornwell said. "The judge doesn't have to follow it, but that is the only way you can get above the guideline range."

A follow-up hearing has been scheduled for March.

Assistant District Attorney Cathy Eaton indicated that if Schrader is not willing to accept the terms of the plea agreement, her office is prepared to instead take the case to trial.

Schrader, meanwhile, is currently out on bond.

During Friday's hearing, the judge approved her attorney's request to remove Schrader from house arrest, instead assigning her to pre-trial services where she will continue to be monitored.

Cornwell noted his client had been on house arrest for 231 days and was unable to gain employment due to her current status.

