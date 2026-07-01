DEA files intent to temporarily move 7-OH, 3 related substances into Schedule 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration filed its intent Wednesday to temporarily place 7-OH and three related substances into Schedule 1 of the Controlled Substances Act.

In the two notices sent to the Federal Register, one addressed 7-OH. The other addressed mitragynine pseudoindoxyl, MDM-15 and MGM-16.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) previously noted that synthetic 7-OH, as well as the three related substances, have “no accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse,” per a news release from the DEA.

Once in effect, the DEA said the scheduling move means that the manufacture, distribution, sale and possession of the substances will be subject to criminal, civil and administrative provisions of the Controlled Substances Act.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. commended the move in the news release, emphasizing the need to take action against “dangerous opioids that fuel addiction and put American lives at risk.”

“The Trump Administration will continue using every available authority to stop these deceptive products, hold bad actors accountable and protect American families," Kennedy said.

The temporary scheduling does not apply to botanical kratom products, specifically targeting synthesized products and items that contain elevated concentrations of 7-OH.

The DEA said the move is part of a larger effort to tackle the opioid epidemic in the U.S.

“Today’s action targets highly concentrated, synthetic 7-OH products, which pose a growing threat to public safety and health. Temporarily scheduling these substances underscores the emphasis the Administration has put on the safety, health and well-being of the American people,” DEA Administrator Terrance Cole said in the news release. “This action gives law enforcement and public health partners the tools needed to address this emerging threat. We appreciate the FDA’s scientific expertise and our continued partnership with HHS to address emerging threats, and we will continue to act aggressively when dangerous substances threaten Americans.”

Also on Wednesday, the state of Kansas reclassified 7-OH and kratom as Schedule 1. Other Schedule 1 drugs include heroin and LSD.

Retailers are expected to remove products from shelves, and residents in possession of such products are urged to dispose of the items at drug drop-off sites.

Before the change, kratom and 7-OH had been available for purchase over the counter at vape shops and convenience stores.

Capt. Craig Walion, with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, is hopeful the change will make a difference in his county, which has one of the highest rates in the state of non-fatal emergency calls involving kratom.

"Now that the law has changed, we want to be proactive to let them know that this is illegal to possess, and this is a dangerous, harmful substance," Walion told KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree. "It can lead to addiction, and we don't want people to go down that path."

KSHB 41’s Isabella Ledonne has extensively reported on 7-OH. You can find her previous coverage here.

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