Kansas bans kratom and 7-OH, making possession a felony offense

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas, including Olathe and Lenexa. Share your story idea with Olivia .

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Starting July 1, kratom and 7-OH are illegal to possess or sell in Kansas, with violations carrying felony charges.

The law, approved by Kansas lawmakers in April, classifies kratom and related products as Schedule I substances — the same category as heroin and LSD. The drugs had previously been available over the counter at vape shops and convenience stores, with no age or ID requirements for purchase.

Kansas kratom ban takes effect, possession now a felony

Retailers are now expected to have the products off their shelves. Residents who currently have kratom or 7-OH products are urged to dispose of them safely at drug drop-off sites.

Johnson County has one of the highest rates of non-fatal EMS calls involving kratom in the state. Capt. Craig Walion, of the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, hopes this law changes that.

"Now that the law has changed, we want to be proactive to let them know that this is illegal to possess, and this is a dangerous, harmful substance," Walion said. "It can lead to addiction, and we don't want people to go down that path."

KSHB Captain Craig Walion

Walion also said getting these products out of homes and away from vulnerable groups is the priority.

"You don't want somebody to have access to it. It's a harmful substance," Walion said. "You don't want to take a chance of someone getting into that, whether it's a little kid, a teenager, an adult. Better off to be rid of it than to have it around."

People who regularly use kratom should watch for withdrawal symptoms, including anxiety, irritability, restlessness, muscle aches, nausea and trouble sleeping.

Across the state line, kratom remains legal in Missouri, though enforcement and local restrictions continue to evolve.

Johnson County is urging anyone who needs substance abuse support to contact the 988 Crisis Hotline.

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