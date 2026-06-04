Missouri AG: American Shaman to suspend sales of kratom, 7-OH in Missouri

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. Share your story idea with Isabella .

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The Missouri Attorney General’s office says Kansas City-based American Shaman has agreed to suspend sales of kratom and 7-OH in the state.

Attorney General Catherine Hanaway made the announcement in a press release Thursday morning.

The agreement comes as local, state and federal have increased scrutiny on the company and its products.

KSHB 41 News reporter Isabella Ledonne has covered that scrutiny extensively in her reporting over the last several months.

“Kratom alkaloids, especially 7-OH, are dangerous opioids that carry serious health risks,” Hanaway said in Thursday’s news release. “We stepped in to shut down deceptive tactics that put public health in danger.”

Under the agreement, American Shaman will not sell any kratom product online or in stores to Missouri consumers. The agreement also calls on the company to cease Missouri-targeted retail advertising - including billboards - and within 30 days, “put controls and contract terms in place to prevent Missouri retail sales.”

The agreement allows the attorney general to seek court orders to stop any reail sales of any kratom product in the state, and allows the state to assess a $5 million penalty if American Shaman fails to “immediately remedy its breach.”

“Retailers who use free samples and misleading marketing to hook consumers, especially those struggling with addiction, will face swift enforcement," Hanaway said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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