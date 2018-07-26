Duck boat that sank in Table Rock Lake, killing 17, passed most recent inspection

Editor’s Note: We’ve updated this story to clarify the results of some inspections.

BRANSON, Mo. — The duck boat which sank in Table Rock Lake resulting in the deaths of 17 people passed its most recent inspection by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Coast Guard records show the last inspection of the duck boat took place Feb. 12, 2018. No issues were found in that inspection.

The Coast Guard inspects small vessels like duck boats every five years. Each boat that passes gets a certificate which allows it to operate. Although boats must be inspected every five years, they can be inspected more frequently.

The last certificate of inspection for the duck boat was issued Feb. 7, 2017. That certificate expires Feb. 7, 2022.

Coast Guard records show the duck boat failed previous inspections, but those problems were resolved.

In 2015, while conducting a water test of the duck boat, a leak was noticed in the right (or starboard) forward wheel well.

It was determined that leak was caused by a sealant failure. In the process of removing the sealant with a torch, a hole was accidentally cut into the hull. The problem was ultimately fixed.

Another problem inspectors found was the water (or bilge) pump was not pumping out enough water because its discharge pipes were too small. That issue was also resolved.

Most recently, in 2016, inspectors found an issue with the duck boat's fire protection system. The heat detectors weren't working. The problem turned out to be a missing fuse, which was replaced.

Coast Guard records also show the duck boat was built in 1944.