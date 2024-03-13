Family of Adrian Jones says Kansas DCF to settle lawsuit for $1M

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The family of Adrian Jones, a KCK boy who was tortured by his parents, said they are close to a $1M settlement with the state of Kansas.

Judy Conway, Adrian's grandmother, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Kansas DCF in 2017.

In 2015, Adrian Jones was killed by his dad and stepmom.

LINK | Surveillance footage captures last days of tortured KCK boy's life

The KSHB I-Team revealed Adrian's file with the state of Kansas and Missouri was more than 2,000 pages long and detailed the 7-year-old was abused for years by his dad and stepmom, who were eventually charged with Adrian's murder.

"After such a long and stressful time, the final lawsuit will be finalized in Kansas against the Department of Children and Families," Conway said. "Adrian's death brought to the forefront the need to do a better job of protecting the children of Kansas."

Conway said the bulk of the settlement will be given to Adrian's siblings.

Court records show there's a settlement hearing scheduled for April 12, though Conway said she expects the settlement to be finalized by the end of March.

Matt Birch, the attorney who represents Conway, was not immediately available for comment.

The KSHB I-Team left a voicemail Wednesday for Kansas DCF attorney Andrew Holder. The message was not immediately returned. This story will be updated if a comment is received.

