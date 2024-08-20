Former Marion police chief charged in connection to deleted text messages, records confirm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A newly released court transcript reveals Gideon Cody, the former Marion police chief, was charged with obstruction because he asked a witness to delete text messages.

A report provided by special prosecutors, who evaluated the case following the raid of Marion County Record, revealed Cody was charged with obstruction and indicated text messages played a role.

However, the court transcript released by a Marion County district judge confirms the charge stems from Cody asking Kari Newell to delete her text messages.

During the raids, Newell owned a restaurant and cafe in Marion.

Cody claimed the Marion County Record newspaper committed identity theft against Newell when a reporter obtained Newell's public driving information.

The special prosecutors found the Record did not commit any crimes.

According to the newly released transcript, an agent with Colorado Bureau of Investigation spoke to Newell in December.

The agent testified Newell told him Cody asked her to delete their text messages.

According to the agent, Newell said there was nothing inappropriate in the text messages, but that she agreed to delete the messages so her ex-husband would not accuse her of having an affair.

The agent said Newell voluntarily let him review the contents of her phone.

In September, the KSHB I-Team's Jessica McMaster revealed text messages that showed Cody asked Newell to delete text messages.

The I-Team passed this information on to Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Newell told the I-Team a KBI agent showed up to her restaurant within a couple days to discuss the deleted text messages and other matters pertaining to the raids.

Cody was charged with obstruction on Aug. 13.

