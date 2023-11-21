Hospital officials don't believe patients involved in charges against pediatric neurologist

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The more than 20,000 images Kansas City police recovered from devices belonging to a local pediatric neurologist charged with one count of attempted production of child pornography do not – at this point – appear to involve patients, a spokeswoman for Overland Park Regional Medical Center told the KSHB 41 I-Team on Tuesday.

A federal court document unsealed on Nov. 17 stated an investigation by the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation uncovered probable cause to believe that Dr. Brian Michael Aalbers of Overland Park knowingly attempted to produce child pornography.

Details from the heavily redacted Affidavit in Support of a Criminal Case Complaint reveal:



Kansas City police responded to a call on Oct. 23, 2023, from an unidentified reporting party who said they’d found hidden video cameras. Aalbers arrived at that scene, but provided no statement. Police released Aalbers pending further investigation.

The reporting party later told police that Aalbers was sending suicidal text messages that said: “I am going to jail/lose my license I do not want to die,” and “I do not want my kids to see me dead.” Aalbers was found at a Lenexa, Kansas, hotel and taken to Advent Health Medical Center for voluntary mental health treatment.

Advent Health security officials took two laptop computers, two iPad tablets, a cell phone, and a black backpack from Aalbers.

On Oct. 30, 2023, the reporting party called Kansas City Police and said Aalbers asked them to retrieve his backpack and electronic devices and destroy them because there was “bad stuff” on them.

In November, a forensic examiner found more than 20,000 videos on a MacBook Pro computer. The videos were from December 2020 to October 2023. Forensic examiners “noted that approximately 1-12 additional minor victims were captured in the video records.”

Parent of 2 year-old patient shocked by Aalbers arrest

The news of Aalbers arrest shocked Amanda Chilcote, whose 2 year-old son was one of his patients.

“My biggest fear is that he was taking these pictures at the hospital and my son or other children could have been subjected to this,” she told the I-Team. “I want him and everyone involved to be held accountable.”

When the I-Team told her on Tuesday that Overland Park Regional did not – at this point – believe the images on Aalbers devices were patients, Chilcote said she wished the hospital would have relayed that message to worried parents and patients.

“They’re not saying anything to the patients and parents except that he’s no longer associated with the hospital,” she said. “That’s a lack of acknowledgment to every patient and parent who trusted Dr. Aalbers as a medical professional. They owe it to every patient and parent of Aalbers to send out a letter that they acknowledge this is happening and they’re sorry.”

Chilcote provided the I-Team with a letter from the hospital --- dated November 2023 -- that states Dr. Albers is “unexpectedly out of the office and is unavailable to provide clinical care at this time.” The letter also states the hospital is trying to find a new pediatric neurologist.

Letter from Overland Park Regional Medical Center

In a statement sent to the I-Team on Tuesday, a spokeswoman for Overland Park Regional said: “We were devastated to learn about the allegations against Dr. Brian Aalbers, who is no longer affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center or any of our facilities or clinics. There is no indication at this time that the allegations against Dr. Aalbers involve patients. We are assisting law enforcement in any way possible with their investigation.”

Aalbers investigation on-going

The FBI told the I-Team on Tuesday that the investigation against Aalbers is ongoing and could not provide additional information at this time.

The Kansas City Police Department also said its investigation is ongoing and detectives continue to work the case.

Aalbers, 49, was due in court on Tuesday and remains in federal custody.

According to the Kansas Board of Healing Arts, Aalbers is a doctor of osteopathy (DO). He last renewed his medical license on September 15, 2023.

Screenshot from Kansas.gov

The board has not taken any disciplinary against Aalbers' license.

—