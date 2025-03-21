Independence Police release complete body camera footage of Nov. 7, 2024 police shooting

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department late Thursday released the full, unedited body camera video from inside an apartment last November where an officer responded to a threat by opening fire, killing a mother and her infant.

The release Thursday came after Police Chief Adam Dustman held a briefing with reporters in which he identified the three officers who were in the apartment and that there remains on ongoing administrative review over the incident, which left Maria Pike and her infant Destinii dead.

The Chief said he does not believe the investigation will find any wrongdoing by the officers.

Details surrounding the release of the body camera video

Relatives and members of the community were initially critical of the first release of the body camera video, which was highly edited.

Dustman addressed those concerned Thursday.

“Just to be very candid and frank, we had to balance inaccurate information that was being reported in the community with none other than, I'm sure the best of intentions,” Dustman said. “Versus the reality that a family is dealing with the death of a mother and a child. And out of respect for that, that is why we didn't show it in its entirety. Not to mention we're not going to put out an hour-long video or do anything that's going to jeopardize the investigation as it unfolds.”

In December, Steve Young of the Kansas City Law Enforcement Accountability Project reviewed the video.

“It's important to remember that an officer's use of force can be reasonable, even if the circumstances are tragic. I think we can all agree that this is a tragic circumstance,” said retired ATF supervisory special agent Jim Balthazar. “But just because it's sad, and just because it's tragic and unfortunate, and it is. Well, that doesn't make the actions of the officer unreasonable, because the officer was using force, using deadly force, using their firearm to defend themselves from being attacked by a large knife.”

What does the video show?

The following story is a description of the events in the minutes that led up to the shooting. For some, this may be hard to read and watch.

The officers were in the apartment to arrest Pike for alleged abuse against Talisa Coombs, the baby’s grandmother, during a fight that prompted the call to 911.

While looking through the apartment, officers found Pike in a closet holding her child.

The officers tried to get baby Destinii’s father to take her from Pike so they could have a conversation. Pike did not say a word to the officers during their interaction, but nodded her head when he asked about her safety and if she was injured.

The officers discussed a potential “33 with DFS,” which is code for the emergency custody of a child.

Once Pike moved to the bed, an officer said, “We want to help out and we don’t want that baby to get hurt. That’s all we care about.”

The video shows Pike grimacing at officers before lifting her middle finger to both officers, then licking it. The video later shows Maria signing “L-I-E-S” to the officers.

Pike then reached to a side table near the bed, lifted a cloth and revealed a large butcher-like knife. Within the next five seconds, Pike lunged at one officer who backed up into the hallway and then lunged at the second officer who fired his weapon.

“Absolutely justified, yes, because that knife, regardless of what the commentary has been surrounding that incident, is a deadly weapon. We have people that are killed with knives often. That is a deadly weapon which justifies the use of deadly force,” Dustman said. “As I've said many times, I have never met in my entire career a police officer that signs up to be a police officer and serves their community that is looking to take a life. Unfortunately, that is the sad reality and the very stressful and demanding jobs that we ask these men and women to do each and every day.”

The shooting officer fired four times hitting Pike and baby Destinii. The first bullet was fired while Pike was facing the officer.

Officers started life-saving measures on Pike inside the apartment. She eventually died at the scene.

An additional responding officer drove baby Destinii to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Last week, Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Melesa Johnson declined to file charges against the officers involved in the incident.

You can watch the video below.

WARNING: The video contains graphic scenes and may not be suitable for all audiences.