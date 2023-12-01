Insurance company refutes Kanakuk claims of concealing info to sex abuse victims and families

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Kanakuk Kamps’ insurance company refutes claims that it instructed the camp to conceal information from sexual abuse victims, according to a recent court filing.

Kanakuk Kamps admitted that it withheld information from victims of child sexual abuse and their families, according to previous court filings detailed in an I-Team story earlier this month.

The Branson-based camp filed a lawsuit against its insurance company for breach of contract, after ACE American Insurance Company refused to defend the camp in a lawsuit filed by Logan Yandell.

Yandell, along with several others, was sexually abused as a child by Pete Newman, previous director of Kanakuk Kamps.

In 2009, Newman was convicted of sexually abusing multiple campers and sentenced to life in prison.

According to the lawsuit, Kanakuk claims it was going to send out letters to 8,000 families regarding information about Newman, but was directed not to by ACE.

In a recent court filing, ACE refutes the claim it told Kanakuk not to notify parents, arguing that potential coverage denial did not equate to suppressing information.

Defending Kanakuk was not a part of the camp’s insurance policy, ACE said.

