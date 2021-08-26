Johnson County Board of County Commissioners implement reckless gunfire ordinance

OLATHE, Kan. — The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously in favor of an ordinance that will hold reckless shooters accountable on Thursday.

Under the new ordinance, a gun owner can be fined $500 to $1,000 if their bullet leaves their property.

Resolution No. 052.21 regulating discharge of firearms across property lines passes unanimously. ⁦@KSHB41⁩ pic.twitter.com/GeUAMZwacb — Jessica McMaster (@JessMcMasterKC) August 26, 2021

The ordinance is aimed at preventing reckless gunfire from causing property damage or causing injury.

In a previous KSHB 41 I-Team report , Katie and Matt Keys told the I-Team four bullets struck their south Johnson County home in 2020. One of the bullets went through their kids playroom.

The bullets were from a nearby property where college students were firing off guns.

“No laws were broken. Not even a noise ordinance violation,” resident Matt Keys said. “I would get in more trouble letting my dog off a leash at a Stilwell park.”

Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden and Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said previously their ability to investigate and file any criminal charges against the shooters were limited due to state state laws that require proof of reckless and intentional discharge.

The people who shot bullets into the Keyses home used a brush pile as a backstop. Sheriff Hayden said, because the shooters thought the backstop was sufficient, it would be a challenging case to charge in court.

Sheriff Hayden said, while the new ordinance is limited to a civil citation, charges could be filed in cases where a gun owner's bullets repeatedly cross property lines.

“This will allow us the opportunity to hold people accountable,” Howe told county commissioners Thursday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

