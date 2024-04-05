KCFD driver at wheel of deadly pumper truck crash back on roster

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The driver behind the wheel of a Kansas City, Missouri, pumper truck that was involved in a deadly collision in December 2021 is back on the fire department’s active roster, according to city records obtained by the KSHB 41 I-Team.

The news comes a day after KSHB 41 I-Team reporter Cameron Taylor learned through three sources, including a city employee, that Dominic Biscari was set to returnto KCFD.

While Biscari appears on the active roster under the job title of “firefighter,” it does not indicate if or when Biscari is set to return to duty or what his role would entail.

The I-Team continues to push for answers from the city about Biscari's exact start date, his role with KCFD, and if he could receive any back pay.

Multiple calls, emails, and text messages to the city have not been returned.

The December 2021 crash killed three people including Michael Elwood, Tami Knight, and Jennifer San Nicolas.

Biscari entered what’s known as an Alford plea in February of 2023 to three counts of second degree involuntary manslaughter.

Under the Alford plea, Biscari maintained his innocence, but acknowledged the likelihood of being found guilty by the court.

He received three years of supervised probation.

