Missouri Supreme Court denies motion to immediately release Keith Carnes from prison

KANSAS CITY, MO. — The Missouri Supreme Court has denied a motion to immediately release Keith Carnes from prison. They issued the order on Friday.

However, the state supreme court granted a motion to expedite proceedings in the case.

The latest development follows attorneys from both sides filing motions.

Carnes’ legal team pushed for his release, but Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt opposed it .

The motions come after Judge William Hickle, the special master appointed in the case, filed a 111-page report that narrowly focused on the factual findings of the case.

The judge pointed out that a report from a confidential informant “was not disclosed by the KCPD to either trial counsel or the prosecutor’s office prior to trial.”

Carnes has been serving life in prison without parole for the 2003 murder of Larry White. Carnes has insisted he did not do it.

Friday’s order from the Missouri Supreme Court also said any exceptions to the special master’s report must be filed on or before Feb. 4.

If there is a revised report, the order says it must be filed on or before Feb. 11. It also stated, “briefing and argument in this matter, if any, shall proceed pursuant to further order of this court.”