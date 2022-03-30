Missouri Supreme Court takes Keith Carnes case under consideration, family anxiously waits for decision

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Supreme Court is considering a Kansas City area man's claim of innocence.

Keith Carnes is serving life in prison without parole for the 2003 murder of Larry White. Carnes insists he did not do it.

On Wednesday, attorneys from both sides in the case made their arguments in front of the Missouri Supreme Court.

Supporters say Carnes should be a free man, but the Missouri Attorney General’s Office does not see it that way.

Among the supporters who made the trip to Jefferson City for the hearing was Carnes' mother, Eve Moffatt.

“I am blessed. We’re so blessed and I never dreamed it would get this far," Moffatt said.

Kent Gipson, who represents Carnes, made the case for why he should be freed.

“It’s clear from the master’s findings, which this court must defer to, that the evidence was suppressed and it was not found until after it was too late to be advanced in Mr. Carnes’ 2915 motion," Gipson said.

Gipson is referring to a judge appointed by the Missouri Supreme Court. The "special master" narrowly focused on the factual findings of the case.

In his 111-page report, the judge said key evidence was withheld from Carnes. The Missouri Attorney General's Office pushed back on that in court.

“There’s no evidence that the prosecutor hid it or the police hid it and so it wasn’t unavailable in that sense," Michael Spillane with the AG's office said.

The report also found a witness by the name of Lorianne Morrow to be credible after she recanted her testimony. Originally, she said Carnes was the person who shot Larry White to death in 2003.

The shooting happened near East 29th Street and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City.

“Morrow’s recantation is amazingly bad. If you read her deposition and affidavit , it relies on things that were physically impossible," Spillane said.

The Missouri Supreme Court will now take the case under consideration.

While the AG's office declined our interview request, Carnes' attorney spoke with the KSHB 41 I-Team after the hearing.

“You never know for sure until the decision comes down, but I think everything went very well for Mr. Carnes. We’re going to keep our fingers crossed," Gipson said.

Carnes' friends and family now anxiously wait.

“I pray. I pray to God that he’ll be released," Moffatt said.

There is no set time for when the Missouri Supreme Court has to issue a decision.