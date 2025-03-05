Watch Now
No charges filed against Missouri lawmaker who tested suicide hotline

Rep Tricia Byrnes.png
Missouri House of Representatives
Missouri Rep. Tricia Byrnes (R - District 63, Wentzville)
KANSAS CITY, MO. — The state lawmaker who tested the crisis hotline will not face criminal charges, according to the Cole County Prosecutor's Office.

On Feb. 20, three police agencies responded to a call from the crisis hotline.

A woman claimed she had a gun to her head.

It took nearly 20 minutes for law enforcement to learn the call was bogus, and placed by State Rep. Tricia Byrnes (R - 63rd District, Wentzville).

Byrnes told police she dialed the 988 hotline to test the durability of the system.

"I am thankful that the Prosecutor’s Office found that I acted in my Legislative Capacity and in good faith during my legislative investigation into the chats bots and automations on the 988 text-line," Byrnes said in a press release Wednesday. "I am committed to enhancing the 988 Lifeline and appreciate the dedication of all involved, including dispatchers and first responders."


