Pictures show deterioration of midtown Family Dollar in weeks leading up to fatal collapse

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KSHB 41 I-Team learned Kansas City, Missouri, inspectors think the whole roof of the Family Dollar in midtown could be compromised.

A neon orange "Warning, Do Not Enter" sign is now tacked on temporary sheets of plywood that now hang on the exterior of the building.

Kansas City, Missouri A warning sign is posted on the exterior of the Family Dollar store at 3627 Broadway Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri.

On Thursday, inspectors posted the latest batch of photos of their inspections following Sunday's deadly collapse.

We're working to learn more about the condition of the building over the last several months and questioning the city about what steps they took, if any.

On July 28, one day after the roof over the entrance of the Family Dollar on Broadway collapsed, killing one man, city inspectors returned to the scene.

They took several photos and noted the "roof is weakened to such an extent that it could compromise the load-bearing capability of the entire roof support system."

They also noted that any additional pressure from rain, wind, and snow is "likely to cause the remaining parts of the roof to partially or completely collapse."

The condition of the building is "detrimental to the life, health, safety, property or welfare of the occupants and public because the column is missing and is no longer capable of sustained support of the structure and risks the failure of support systems dependent on the stability of the column, resulting in further collapse."

As KSHB 41 previously reported, just two days before the fatal collapse, a resident reported to the city that the building was "slowly tilting." That report came in on a Friday, July 25.

VOICE FOR EVERYONE | Share your voice with KSHB 41’s Sarah Plake

KSHB 41 asked a city spokesperson on Monday how that report was flagged in the city's system and what steps it took following the report.

Spokesperson Heather Frierson told KSHB 41 on Thursday that no building inspector was on site two days before the collapse, but didn't address our other questions.

Three days before that, on July 22, a community engagement officer took a photo of the Family Dollar while responding to a complaint about trash and litter around the parking lot.

KCMO A community engagement officer responding to trash and litter complaints at the Family Dollar took this picture on 7/22/25, five days before the roof partially collapsed.

You can see the corner of the roof, the area that ended up collapsing, is cracked and leaning.

Frierson said the "visit was unrelated to the building's structural safety."

In April, while responding to another trash and litter complaint, a city employee took photos of the Family Dollar building and parking lot. You can see the building cracking on the top right-hand corner of the picture - again, in the same area as the collapse.

KCMO In the top right corner, cracking can be seen on the roof of the Family Dollar on Broadway in April, the same area that collapsed on July 27, killing one man.

KSHB 41 asked the city if it had ever addressed the condition of the roof, considering the photos. We are waiting to hear back on that specific question.

A city spokesperson did however, provide a statement on the investigation.

"The city continues to investigate this incident and we remain committed to doing everything in our power to ensure the public is protected," the spokesperson said.

The city has responded to the Family Dollar at least two dozen times over the last several years for trash and litter complaints.

—