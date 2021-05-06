PODCAST: FBI seeks help solving President Harry S. Truman Library heist cold case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's a case just 45 seconds in the making; nearly 45 years later, it remains unsolved .

A precious, valuable collection of swords and daggers was stolen from the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library & Museum in 1978.

They were gifts from leaders of Iran and Saudi Arabia worth more than $1 million at the time.

The only physical evidence in the case? Footprints left behind in a late spring snow.

In this special episode of 41 Files, host Hailey Godburn talks with investigator Cat Reid about this mystery gone cold.

