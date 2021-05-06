Watch
PODCAST: FBI seeks help solving President Harry S. Truman Library heist cold case

Harry S. Truman Library & Museum
The collection of swords and daggers gifted to President Harry S. Truman by leaders of Saudi Arabia and Iran.
Posted at 9:49 AM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 10:59:05-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's a case just 45 seconds in the making; nearly 45 years later, it remains unsolved.

A precious, valuable collection of swords and daggers was stolen from the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library & Museum in 1978.

They were gifts from leaders of Iran and Saudi Arabia worth more than $1 million at the time.

The only physical evidence in the case? Footprints left behind in a late spring snow.

In this special episode of 41 Files, host Hailey Godburn talks with investigator Cat Reid about this mystery gone cold.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

