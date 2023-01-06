Reduced food sales tax rate in Kansas leads to some confusion with shoppers

LEAWOOD, Kan. — After a reduced food sales tax rate went into effect in Kansas on Jan. 1, some shoppers are confused about what they're seeing on their receipts.

Just this week, Walmart issued a statement saying it "mistakenly charged the higher, outdated rate along with the new rate."

The new food sales tax rate in Kansas is 4%. It was previously 6.5%.

After receiving questions about why some grocery store receipts say the tax is more than 4%, the KSHB 41 I-Team went to three different grocery stores in Leawood, Kansas.

The receipts said the tax was 6.6% and they're not wrong. You have to factor in county and city sales taxes.

For example, in Leawood, the total food sales tax rate is 6.6%, according to the Kansas Department of Revenue data.

The breakdown includes 4% going to the state, 1.5% to the county and 1.1% to the city.

Counties and cities in Kansas have different food sales tax rates .

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly previously signed legislation to phase out the state tax by 2025.

The governor hopes state lawmakers will adopt her plan to drop the state food tax this year.

