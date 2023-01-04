Walmart overtaxed Kansas customers on food purchases this week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Did you buy groceries from a Walmart location in Kansas this week? You might be owed some money, so check your receipt.

"On Jan. 1, after the reduced state sales tax rate on food items went into effect in Kansas, some customers were mistakenly charged the higher, outdated rate, along with the new rate,” Lauren Willis, a Walmart spokesperson, said via email through a third-party public relations firm. “The issue has been resolved, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

Walmart said customers who believe they were overcharged sales tax on a food purchase this week should seek a refund at the store.

“Customers seeking a refund or with questions should bring their receipt to their local Walmart store and speak to a member of management,” Willis said.

It’s unclear when or how the issue was discovered, how many customers were affected, whether it was statewide or affected only certain regions, how much money the retail behemoth overcharged customers nor what customers without a receipt should do to receive a refund.

KSHB 41 asked for that information and a public relations account manager representing Walmart acknowledged receiving the questions, but the retailer had yet to respond with any answers.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly made eliminating the state’s food tax, which is among the highest in the country, a priority.

She signed legislation to phase out the 6.5% tax by 2025 last spring.

Food purchases in Kansas are now taxed at 4% for 2023 , will be cut in half next year and will be eliminated on Jan. 1, 2025.

Kelly hopes the legislature will adopt her plan to immediately eliminate the tax as well as reduce or eliminate several other state taxes in the upcoming session.

—