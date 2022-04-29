Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly says she will sign bill to get rid of food tax by 2025

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced late Thursday she would sign the bill to eliminate the state's tax on food by 2025.

The bill will go into effect Jan. 1, 2023, and will cut the state sales tax on groceries from 6.5% to 4%, according to a news release from the governor's office.

The tax will drop to 2% in 2024 and be gone on Jan. 1, 2025.

Kansas has the second-highest states sales tax on groceries.

“Make no mistake, today’s action is a win for every single Kansan,” Kelly said in a news release. “Eliminating the state tax on food will provide financial relief to everyone, and this bill is a good first step. However, prices continue to rise for essential necessities like groceries. We must provide financial relief swiftly – and I call on the Legislature to move the implementation date up to July 1, 2022. We owe it to Kansans to get this done and get it done immediately.”

