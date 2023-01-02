New laws address taxation, homelessness in Kansas, Missouri at start of 2023

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — Several new laws took effect on Jan. 1, 2023 in both Kansas and Missouri addressing issues from taxation to homelessness.

In Kansas, the food tax went down from 6.5% to 4%. Kansas had the second highest state sales tax on groceries in 2022. The new law applies to most groceries, but not prepared food like take and bake items.

The current plan calls for the state sales tax on groceries to drop to 2% in 2024 and officially end Jan. 1, 2025. Governor Laura Kelly asked legislators to speed up that process.

Cities and counties in Kansas can continue to tax food sales.

In Missouri, minimum wage is now $12 an hour, up from $11.15 an hour in 2022. The top income tax rate for individuals goes down in 2023. The state eliminated the bottom income tax bracket, meaning the first $1,000 of income is now tax free.

It is now illegal for people to use state-owned lands for “unauthorized sleeping, camping, or the construction of long-term shelters.” A new law makes it a misdemeanor for people to sleep at parks, on benches or under bridges owned by the state.

House Bill 1606 also changes the way municipalities use state funds to address issues of houselessness; putting more attention on treatment and short-term shelter instead of affordable housing.