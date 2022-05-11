Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly signs 'Axe the Food Tax' bill into law

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly signed the "Axe the Food Tax" bill into law Wednesday.

The bill will eliminate the state's sales tax on groceries by 2025.

Kelly signed the bill into law at an Olathe Hy-Vee. To mark the bill's signing, Kelly brought an axe, so she could "Axe the Food Tax."

Kelly said she wished the bill would eliminate the grocery tax this year, but she said she would continue to push the legislature to up the timeline on the elimination of the tax.

Watch Kelly's remarks here: