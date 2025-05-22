Reports say antisemitism incidents in U.S. up nearly 900% over past decade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Antisemitism is on the rise in the United States, according to organizations that track those incidents.

The Anti-Defamation Leaguereports a nearly 900% increase in antisemitic incidents over the last decade.

Susan Walsh/AP FILE - People attend the "NO FEAR: Rally in Solidarity with the Jewish People" event in Washington, Sunday, July 11, 2021, co-sponsored by the Alliance for Israel, Anti-Defamation League, American Jewish Committee, B'nai B'rith International and other organizations. A Jewish civil rights organization’s annual tally of antisemitic incidents in the U.S. reached a record high last year, with a surge that coincided with an 11-day war between Israel and the Hamas militant group, according to a report released Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

In 2024, the ADL tracked 9,354 antisemitic incidents in the U.S., which is up from 8,873 incidents in 2023. The recent number is the highest recorded since ADL started tracking antisemitic incidents 46 years ago.

Following the murders on Wednesday of Israeli embassy staffers Sarah Milgrim and Yaron Lischinksky outside the Capital Jewish Museum.

Jewish organizations say what happened should be a wake-up call.

Milgrim is from Prairie Village. graduated from Shawnee Mission East High School and graduated with honors from the University of Kansas.

"What happened last night to Sarah and Yaron should outrage every American who believes in freedom," Archie Gottesman, co-founder of JewBelong.org, said.

JewBelong.org is an organization that provides education about what being Jewish means and how to stand up against antisemitism. The group puts up large, bright pink billboards across the United States to spread its message.

"It's going to keep happening unless we clamp down on it," Gottesman said. "I'm terrified about the future for Jewish people, and honestly, everybody."

The ADL recorded 1,694 antisemitic incidents on college campuses, which is 84% higher than in 2023. The incidents come at a time when protests and rallies related to the Israel Palestine conflict are spreading across college campuses.

"We believe in peace and freedom for Israelis and freedom for Palestinians, and freedom for Americans and for people who want peace," Gottesman said. "That is a good direction. What's happening is not about peace."

The American Jewish Committee reports that seven in 10 Jewish adults experienced antisemitism online or on social media in 2024. That number of antisemitism online or on social media increases to eight in 10 among young Jewish adults.

The American Jewish Committee notes more American Jews report being worried about far-left antisemitism now than in 2021. Before, far-right white supremacist hate had always been the more common threat.

Gottesman said everyone has a platform to stand up against this hate.

"They say about antisemitism, because history has proven this to be true, that antisemitism is the canary in the coal mine," Gottesman said. "It's always the beginning of the hate and then it grows. So, what's happening in America with the growing antisemitism is a very bad outlook for the future of America, which is why this is such a wake up call. Everyone should be outraged and stand up and say something."

