Trial date set for Leawood man accused of sex crimes, performing unlicensed massages

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City-area massage therapist facing several sexual assault charges returned to a Jackson County courtroom Thursday as a criminal case against him continues.

Gui Jin Jiang and his attorneys appeared before Jackson County Circuit Court Judge S. Margene Burnett on Thursday for a status hearing.

The hearing was delayed by more than an hour because Jiang requires the use of a Mandarin translator who didn’t show up on time.

Jiang is alleged to have performed massages as an unlicensed therapist in Kansas City, Missouri. Prosecutors have charged him with five counts of 2nd-degree sodomy against at least two victims while he was performing those massages.

In April, KSHB 41 News' Caitlin Knute spoke to two of his alleged victims . They described how he violated them during their massages. You can watch their interview in the video player below.

Kansas City massage therapist faces sexual assault charges involving 2 former customers

Prior to Thursday's hearing, prosecutors filed a superseding indictment against Jiang.

As part of the hearing, attorneys representing Jiang said they needed more time to prepare their case due to the language barrier. Judge Burnett set a pre-trial conference for 9 a.m. on Jan. 23, 2026. A trial date was tentatively set for Feb. 2, 2026.

Jiang's attorney asked the judge to expand the pool of potential jurors due to the "media attention" the case has generated.

Prosecutors said they offered a plea deal to Jiang in which he would plead guilty to all charges in exchange for a maximum prison sentence of 15 years and no depositions required of witnesses. Jiang's attorneys did not respond. The plea deal has been entered into the case.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.