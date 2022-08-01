Veterans urge lawmakers in PACT Act halt to 'stop playing games with our lives'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This week, the U.S. Senate is set to vote on the PACT Act bill, which received bipartisan support at first, but recently stalled in the Senate with Republican lawmakers voting against it.

KSHB 41 talked to Allen Barnes, a veterans service officer for the VFW, who speaks to veterans every day who are suffering because they were exposed to toxic materials while deployed.

His message to legislators: Figure it out.

"I was personally pissed," Barnes said.

Barnes, who is also a veteran, echoes the sentiments of many folks speaking out after the most recent vote on the bill.

"It just feels like this country keeps dumping on veterans every year and every time it comes to toxic exposure, we are the guinea pigs for them," Barnes said.

The PACT Act would expand medical care and benefits to vets who had toxic exposure while serving, for example, burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan and Agent Orange in Vietnam.

Veterans wouldn't have to prove their illnesses came from toxic exposure and the list of illnesses would be expanded.

During the first round of votes in June, the bill breezed through the Senate with a vote of 84-14.

When the bill came back to the Senate in late July, all but one of the 42 no-votes came from Republican senators, claiming Democrats amended the bill to allow $400 billion in mandatory spending.

Democrats say the discretionary spending Republicans prefer would ration care for veterans.

Senators Josh Hawley and Roy Blunt from Missouri and Senator Roger Marshall from Kansas voted no.

Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran voted yes and has been a main proponent of the bill.

Barnes said they shouldn't be arguing about money and they should be focused on passing the PACT Act so vets won't have to suffer.

"My old boss when I first started here - sorry, God bless his soul - who trained me to do my job was a Vietnam vet. Two tours. I watched Parkinson's take that man's life," Barnes said. "And you watch somebody like that suffer and die, put yourself in my shoes and think of the things that I have to look forward to and what I'm concerned about what's going to happen to me."

—