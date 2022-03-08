Want to save money? Pay attention to what side of the state line you're visiting to fill up

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Here in the Kansas City area, where you fill up your gas tank matters.

We already knew Missouri traditionally has lower prices due to a lower gas tax.

But, the KSHB 41 I-Team wanted to know just how much of an impact that makes on your bottom line.

So, first we looked for the lowest prices in Kansas and Missouri.

According to gas buddy.com as of Tuesday morning, the lowest price in Kansas City, Missouri, is $3.45 a gallon at the Phillips 66 on 5501 E Bannister Road.

On the Kansas side, in Overland Park the cheapest gas is listed at $3.68 at Costco on Blue Valley Parkway and Sam's Club at 8300 W 135th Street.

Admittedly, you need a membership to fill up at Costco and Sam's Club. But, the next cheapest option at public gas stations is only one cent more.

Comparing the lowest prices in each location, gas is 23 cents cheaper in Kansas City compared to Overland Park.

Using the average 14 gallon tank for a mid-sized car, it currently costs you $48.30 a week if you fill up in KCMO.

Compare that to $51.52 in Overland Park, assuming for both you fill up once a week.

If prices stay where they are now, that would be a difference of $3.22 a week, almost $14 a month and roughly $168 a year.

So, is it worth it to fill up on the Missouri side? At first glance, if you live near the state line yes.

Although that depends on how far you'd have to drive to get to the Missouri side.

Still, it's something consumers should keep in mind as they think about ways to save.

Note: These figures were calculated by taking the weekly difference in fuel costs, multiplied by 4.345 weeks in a month, and by 52.1429 weeks in a year. This is also calculated for the typical mid-sized sedan with a fuel tank that holds 14 gallons.