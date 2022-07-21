KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Millions of dollars are pouring into the abortion vote campaigns in Kansas.

The KSHB 41 I-Team looked at the newest campaign reports filed this week and so far, the issue has raised more than $11 million.

We've seen the campaigns on each side ramping up their fundraising and their messaging as the Aug. 2 primary draws near.

So, who is ahead with a little under two weeks to go?

Kansans for Constitutional Freedom, the group on the "Vote No" side, has raised more than $6.5 million .

Value Them Both, the anti-abortion group on the "Vote Yes" side, has raised nearly $4.7 million .

The Catholic Archdioceses in Kansas appear to be the driving force behind the Value Them Both campaign, donating $3.1 million.

The Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas has pulled in $2.4 million, while the Diocese of Wichita has donated about $552,000 and the Diocese of Salina donated $100,000.

Catholic churches and groups across the state have raised nearly $160,000, but $100,000 of that came from one school — St. Michael the Archangel Parish in Leawood.

The Knights of Columbus, a Catholic men's group, has raised about $41,000.

Anti-abortion groups, like the Kansas Catholic Conference and Kansans for Life, have donated about $618,000 dollars.

Churches can't donate to political candidates, but can donate to political causes, so this fundraising appears to fall in line with what the IRS allows.

On the other side of the issue, the Vote No side, money is pouring in from places from Hawaii to New York to Canada.

Big activist groups like the ACLU and Planned Parenthood have helped raise more than $2 million.

Other philanthropic groups, reproductive rights groups and individual donors are giving six-figure sums.

Not only have donations ramped up in the last several months, but so have tensions surrounding this issue.

We've seen vandalism at churches like Ascension Catholic church , which donated nearly $19,000 to the Value Them Both cause, and Village Presbyterian Church, which is encouraging voters to vote no.

