Investigators say fire Sunday in Shawnee caused by ‘careless smoking’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shawnee firefighters responded around 2:45 p.m. Sunday to a fire at the Deerwalk Condos near Johnson Drive and Quivira Road.

Corey Sands, Shawnee Fire Department spokesperson, said the fire was contained to the apartment in which it originated.

One woman was rescued from her balcony and transported to a local hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. She is expected to “be okay,” according to a spokesperson for the city of Shawnee.

A news release stated investigators determined careless smoking as the cause of the fire.

Because the woman had working smoke detectors, she was alerted to the danger. The city emphasizes the importance of checking one’s smoke detectives and keeping the batteries changed.