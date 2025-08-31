IPD investigating a fatal vehicle-pedestrian accident on I-70

INDEPENDENCE, Mo — The Independence Police Department is investigating a fatal vehicle-pedestrian accident.

On Saturday, August 30th around 8:20 p.m., IPD officers were dispatched to the 15400 block of East 42nd Terrace regarding a hit and run accident.

An IPD officer located the suspect vehicle and attempted a car stop on it, but the suspect vehicle failed to stop and a chase was initiated.

The pursuit made its way to Eastbound I-70 from Noland road. The suspect eventually stopped on Eastbound I-70 near Phelps Road. The suspect exited the vehicle, jumped over the median, and tried running across the Westbound lanes of I-70 on foot when the suspect was struck by a passing motorist.

The suspect, an adult man, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No IPD Officers or civilians were injured during this incident.

IPD is not releasing the name of the suspect at this time. This incident remains an active investigation with the IPD Accident Investigation Unit.