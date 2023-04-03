Iran protests continue in KC 6 months after Mahsa Amini's death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's been a little over six months since 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while in the custody of Iran's Morality Police; in custody for allegedly wearing her hijab too loosely.

It sparked protests around the world, including Kansas City.

KSHB 41 News interviewed one of the organizers, Mercedeh Tavacoli, last October, who like many women a part of these protests, cut her hair.

Since that interview, organizers continue their efforts, which included a billboard near I-35 and Cambridge Circle and a mural, showcasing that awareness.

Even the Kansas City City Council is took note of the conflict in a meeting last year.

"We're still having to put in a lot of work to make sure that people are paying attention," Tavacoli said.

Within those six months, Tavacoli traveled to the nation's capital.

"I was in DC for one of the protests. There was one happening on the west side of the country and one happening on the east side," Tavacoli said. "I was able to attend the Washington D.C. one with a bunch of other team members working across different states and cities throughout the country and represent Kansas City for being one of the cities that has been showing their support, raising awareness for the people of Iran and a revolution that is happening there."

According to January data from the organization's news agency: Human Rights Activists in Iran, more than 500 people have been killed, 70 were minors. Nearly 20,000 have been arrested.

"We're obligated to be a voice for the voiceless right now," Tavacoli said. "We hope to see that it's a norm for the people and society of Iran to be able to wear whatever they want, be able to walk with whoever they want and essentially just live that free life."

She says her show of solidarity six months ago is now a symbol of progress.

"It's still noticeable," Tavacoli said about her hair. "My hair is still growing and I see growth within this revolution within people of Iran as well."

In late January, the House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a bipartisan resolution in support of Iranian protesters, condemning the government crackdown; a 420 to one vote.

The next Iran protest in Kansas City will be Sunday, April 9, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mill Creek Park Fountain.