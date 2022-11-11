New Midtown mural brings awareness to Iranian protests

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Protests and rallies around the world continue weeks after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini was arrested and died in the custody of Iranian morality police for allegedly wearing her hijab too loosely.

Located near the corner of 30th and Cherry in Kansas City, Missouri, a new piece of artwork paints a picture for those protesting, displaying the colors of the Iranian flag on a Midtown wall.

"It's an amazing opportunity for the Iranian community to be able to amplify the voices of the people in Iran," said one organizer, who asked not to be identified for safety reasons.

The organizer said she's passionate about amplifying Iranian voices across KC.

"Conversations are happening that weren't happening before," she said. "Awareness is happening that didn't exist before. Art and artistic expression is one of the most powerful tools, especially in Kansas City."

Chico Sierra , the artist behind the mural, collaborated with the Irani community to "fully express something beautiful and powerful."

"At the bottom, around her neck like a necklace, we have the words, 'We honor the innocent lives lost fighting for free Iran,'" the organizer said.

In solidarity with women's rights, protestors are cutting their hair, including Mercedeh Tavacoli who KSHB 41 spoke with a few weeks ago.

"The biggest priority for Iranians outside of Iran has been to amplify the voices the best way we can," the organizer said. "There's only so much we feel like we can do. Kansas City is 7,000 miles away, but it's about standing in solidarity with our people — we're all in this together."